Blues' Brayden Schenn: Ends eight-game point drought

Schenn posted an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 3.

Schenn hadn't found the scoresheet since earning an assist against the Stars in Game 1 of the second round. Schenn did have 23 hits and 16 shots on goal during his scoreless run. The center has failed to find twine since Game 5 of the first round versus the Jets.