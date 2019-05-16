Blues' Brayden Schenn: Ends eight-game point drought
Schenn posted an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 3.
Schenn hadn't found the scoresheet since earning an assist against the Stars in Game 1 of the second round. Schenn did have 23 hits and 16 shots on goal during his scoreless run. The center has failed to find twine since Game 5 of the first round versus the Jets.
More News
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: On three-game point streak•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Centering second line Saturday•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Finally snaps point drought•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Pointless in playoffs•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Points in four of last five•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Adds on two more points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...