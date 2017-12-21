Blues' Brayden Schenn: Ends goal drought in loss
Schenn had his team's only goal in a 2-1 loss to Calgary on Wednesday.
Schenn hadn't hit the twine since Dec. 10, so ending that slump should help his confidence. So will seeing the Oilers and Canucks in upcoming games, as Schenn has victimized the three Western Canadian squads for 13 points in six games this year. Edmonton and Vancouver could help Schenn prove he's back.
