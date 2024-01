Schenn scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Schenn accounted for St. Louis' lone goal 3:24 into the first period Tuesday, ripping a loose puck past Anthony Stolarz to give the Blues an early 1-0 lead. The goal, his first since Nov. 30, snapped a 12-game point drought for the 32-year-old Schenn. The veteran center now has nine goals and 17 points through 39 games this season after tallying 65 points last year.