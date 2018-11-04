Blues' Brayden Schenn: Exits early due to soreness
Schenn exited Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Wild early with what coach Mike Yeo described after the game as "soreness", Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The extent of Schenn's injury is unknown, though another update will likely surface before the Blues next take the ice Tuesday against the Hurricanes. His absence didn't make much of a difference here considering St. Louis put forth an embarrassing effort that saw the visiting Wild attempt 45 shots to St. Louis' 16.
