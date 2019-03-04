Blues' Brayden Schenn: Expected to make Cali trip

Schenn (upper body) is expected to travel with the team for Wednesday's tilt in Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Wednesday marks the start of a three-game, four-day California road trip. Schenn's return would be a welcome sight for a Blues team that's jostling for playoff positioning. He hasn't suited up since Feb. 19 but has been terrific when in the lineup this season with 39 points in 55 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories