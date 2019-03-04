Blues' Brayden Schenn: Expected to make Cali trip

Schenn (upper body) is expected to travel with the team for Wednesday's tilt in Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Wednesday marks the start of a three-game, four-day California road trip. Schenn's return would be a welcome sight for a Blues team that's jostling for playoff positioning. He hasn't suited up since Feb. 19 but has been terrific when in the lineup this season with 39 points in 55 games.