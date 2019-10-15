Blues' Brayden Schenn: Extends goal streak to five

Schenn scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The 28-year-old has come out firing to begin the season, lighting the lamp in five straight games and notching seven points (five goals, two assists) in total during that stretch. Schenn's 17 goals last season was his lowest total since he became a regular with the Flyers back in 2013-14, but he appears intent on blowing that figure out of the water this year.