Blues' Brayden Schenn: Finally snaps point drought

Schenn scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2, Game 5 win over Winnipeg.

Well, it's about time. Schenn has taken heat this series for putting up no points in the first four games. He'd disappointed in the regular season, tallying just 54 points in 72 games. Schenn may simply be a 55-60 point forward, not the high scorer he was last season. But he still needs to step up as the Blues' top left winger to help get them past Winnipeg in the first round.