Schenn scored an even-strength goal Thursday in a 4-3 loss to San Jose.

Schenn snapped a six-game goal drought when he cut San Jose's lead to 3-2 at 5:34 of the final frame. In addition, St. Louis' captain compiled four shots on goal, five hits, one block and a plus-1 rating in 19:56 of ice time. Schenn has only found the back of the net five times on 61 shots this season, but he could be in line for positive regression, as his 8.2 shooting percentage is his lowest mark since the 2018-19 campaign. The left-shot center is at 15 points (two on the power play), 15 PIM and a minus-7 rating while averaging 17:51 of ice time through 30 contests. Three of Schenn's five markers in 2024-25 have been game-winning goals.