Schenn recorded three shots on net and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 4-0 preseason win over the Stars.

Schenn was named the team's captain this season after Ryan O'Reilly last year. The 32-year-old Schenn has scored 20-plus goals in four of the last six seasons, and he likely would've done it five times if not for the COVID-shortened campaign. Schenn is expected to center the team's second line to begin the year.