Schenn had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win over Montreal on Saturday.

The goal was his first of the season; it took 10 games to get it. And it was pretty. Schenn popped in a sweet backdoor pass from Jordan Kyrou to push the score to 5-2. Schenn is coming off a 65-point season and is just 32, so the points will come. You may be able to get him on the cheap off the wire, but beware his plus-minus. Last season, Schenn finished minus-27 in 82 games.