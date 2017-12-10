Blues' Brayden Schenn: Five goals on three-game streak

Schenn extended his current point streak to three games and six points, including five goals, with a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over Detroit.

Schenn has a remarkable 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 30 games this season. He's tied with Anze Kopitar for sixth in league scoring, and if he can continue his current excellence, the first-year Blue is on pace to flirt with 100 points.

