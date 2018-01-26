Blues' Brayden Schenn: Four-game goal streak
Schenn fashioned a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Schenn now has four goals and two assists in the last four games, firing 11 shots on goal in that span. His wrist shot rivals Vladimir Tarasenko's as the most dangerous on the team, and both have 21 goals thus far. The return of Jaden Schwartz (ankle) will only extend Schenn's upward trajectory, since he averaged 1.2 points per game with Schwartz healthy.
