Blues' Brayden Schenn: Four-game scoring streak
Schenn scored with 59 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Blues to a 1-0 victory over the Lightning on Thursday night.
He fired a shot from the left circle that managed to trickle under Bolts' goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. Schenn has been a huge fantasy disappointment in 2018-19, but he may be waking up offensively. He's on a four-game, six-point streak (one goal, five assists) and has eight points in his last seven games. Schenn could come at a discount in trade just based on his early struggles. Go ask -- you might just get yourself a solid second-half performer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...