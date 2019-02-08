Blues' Brayden Schenn: Four-game scoring streak

Schenn scored with 59 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Blues to a 1-0 victory over the Lightning on Thursday night.

He fired a shot from the left circle that managed to trickle under Bolts' goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. Schenn has been a huge fantasy disappointment in 2018-19, but he may be waking up offensively. He's on a four-game, six-point streak (one goal, five assists) and has eight points in his last seven games. Schenn could come at a discount in trade just based on his early struggles. Go ask -- you might just get yourself a solid second-half performer.