Schenn recorded a hat trick on seven shots and added an assist in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

One of Schenn's goals and his assist came on the power play. After logging just one assist through the first nine games of the campaign, he's potted five goals with three helpers over his last four contests. He's added 26 shots on net, 32 hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 appearances while continuing to fill a top-six role.