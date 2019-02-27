Blues' Brayden Schenn: Game-time call Friday

Head coach Craig Berube said Wednesday that Schenn (upper body) could suit up in Friday's road tilt against Carolina, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Schenn has missed the past four games due to the upper-body injury, and should be considered a game-time decision. The 27-year-old has been strong for the Blues this campaign, racking up 39 points in 55 games. Schenn will likely re-gain his place in a top-six role and on the power play when he returns.