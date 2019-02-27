Blues' Brayden Schenn: Game-time call Friday
Head coach Craig Berube said Wednesday that Schenn (upper body) could suit up in Friday's road tilt against Carolina, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Schenn has missed the past four games due to the upper-body injury, and should be considered a game-time decision. The 27-year-old has been strong for the Blues this campaign, racking up 39 points in 55 games. Schenn will likely re-gain his place in a top-six role and on the power play when he returns.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...