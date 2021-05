Schenn notched an assist, five hits, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Schenn had a mixed bag Friday, with the highlight being his helper on Jaden Schwartz's second-period tally. The 29-year-old Schenn is up to 33 points, 107 shots on net, 110 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 52 appearances. He's still seeing top-six usage, but he hasn't recovered all of his early-season scoring pace after an eight-game skid in March.