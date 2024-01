Schenn notched two assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Schenn set up Oskar Sundqvist's opening goal on the power play and used a similar move off a turnover in overtime to feed Pavel Buchnevich. With four goals and six assists over his last nine contests, it's safe to say Schenn is back following an uncharacteristic 12-game slump over most of December. The center has 26 points (eight on the power play) with 92 shots on net, 89 hits and a minus-16 rating through 47 appearances.