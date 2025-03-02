Schenn notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Schenn has a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak. The 33-year-old center is also plus-8 in that span as he continues to play a well-rounded game from the second line. For the season, he's up to 37 points, 106 shots on net, 151 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-1 rating across 61 appearances. Fantasy managers know what to expect from Schenn -- a little offense, physical play and a safe floor that makes him a fine depth forward on virtual rosters.