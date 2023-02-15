Schenn supplied two goals in a 6-2 victory over Florida on Tuesday.
Schenn contributed the first two goals of the game, and the first one was netted during a Blues power play. He has 15 goals and 41 points in 53 games this season, including 11 points with the man advantage. Schenn is going through a strong stretch, recording five goals and eight points over his last eight contests.
