Schenn scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Ducks.

Schenn has four goals and a helper through four games in April after potting just two goals with eight assists over 25 games in February and March combined. The 32-year-old's play has improved, but it's likely to late to get the Blues into the playoffs. He's at 19 goals, 42 points (12 on the power play), 159 shots on net, 168 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-23 rating through 78 appearances in a top-six role.