Schenn (lower body) will be in the lineup Monday versus Dallas, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Schenn was back on the ice for Monday's morning skate after leaving Saturday's game. He told reporters that he felt fine following the session. Schenn is slated to play between Jake Neighbours and Jordan Kyrou. He has compiled six goals, 17 points, 35 shots on net and 39 hits in 21 games this season.