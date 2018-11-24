Blues' Brayden Schenn: Gordie Howe hat trick

Schenn posted a goal, an assist and a fight in Friday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Just 1:15 into the game, Schenn dropped the gloves against Ryan Hartman. The Blues took the momentum and scored three goals in the first period, helping snap a three-game losing skid. Schenn now has four points in five games since returning from an upper-body injury and will look to carry the success into Saturday's game versus the Jets.