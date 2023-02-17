Schenn collected a goal and an assist in the Blues' 4-2 victory over New Jersey on Thursday.

Schenn's marker came at 11:42 of the third period and was scored while the Blues had the man advantage. He's up to 16 goals and 43 points in 54 games in 2022-23, including 12 power-play points. Schenn's been on a roll over his last three games, providing three goals and six points.