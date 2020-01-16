Blues' Brayden Schenn: Helpers in five straight games
Schenn notched an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Schenn has picked up seven helpers in his last five games. The 28-year-old playmaker has 41 points (17 tallies, 24 assists) through 48 contests overall. Schenn has added 97 shots on goal, 75 hits and 31 PIM in a top-six role. He can sometimes fly under the radar, but the Saskatchewan native has topped 50 points in each of the last four seasons and shouldn't be ignored in fantasy circles.
