Schenn scored the game-winning goal and dished out two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Schenn displayed some late-game heroics in Friday's contest when he netted the game-winning goal with 93 seconds remaining. The 34-year-old center has begun to tap into his scoring pedigree with three goals over the last four games. His early-season struggles appear to be in the rear-view mirror, and he should continue to get opportunities from the team's second-line center role. He has 17 points, 57 shots on net and 95 hits in 42 appearances this campaign, giving him streaming upside and some long-term appeal.