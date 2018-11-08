Blues' Brayden Schenn: Iffy for Friday's game

While Schenn (upper body) practiced Thursday, he is questionable for Friday's home game against the Sharks.

Schenn missed Tuesday's home game against the Hurricanes, though his injury isn't expected to keep him out long. The first-round draft pick (Los Angeles, 2009) is worth waiting for in fantasy games since he achieved a career-best 70 points last year -- the winger's first in St. Louis -- and the winger's also uncorked three goals and six helpers over 12 games in 2018-19.