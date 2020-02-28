Blues' Brayden Schenn: Ignites comeback victory

Schenn scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

Schenn's tally with 55 seconds left in the first period cut the Islanders' 2-0 lead in half and was the first of three unanswered goals for the Blues. The 28-year-old has found the net in three straight games and has 23 goals and 52 points in 65 games on the year.