Blues' Brayden Schenn: Injured scratch Thursday

Schenn will miss Thursday's game against the Stars due to an upper-body injury, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Schenn's omission from the lineup invokes curiosity, as he was able to clear 20 minutes in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs. According to Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, we can expect Blues coach Craig Berube to shift Jaden Schwartz over to Schenn's spot on the No. 1 power-play unit against the Stars, and this should open up offensive opportunities for Alexander Steen as well.