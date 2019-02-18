Blues' Brayden Schenn: Keeps rolling against Wild
Schenn scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
The Blues' No. 1 line of Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O'Reilly and Schenn has been a juggernaut lately, and the 27-year-old winger has hit the scoresheet in 11 of the last 13 games, racking up two goals and 15 points over that stretch. A couple of slumps have hurt Schenn's production this season, but he's still on pace for his fourth straight 50-point campaign, and if he stays hot down the stretch he has the upside for much more.
