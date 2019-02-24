Blues' Brayden Schenn: Lands on IR
Schenn (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Schenn has already missed the past two games, and will miss at least two more following this move. Despite a slow start to the season, Schenn was surging prior to getting injured, with 15 points from 14 games.
