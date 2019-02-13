Blues' Brayden Schenn: Lands on scoresheet

Schenn set up two goals in Tuesday's 8-3 victory against New Jersey.

After having his five-game point streak snapped Sunday, Schenn returned to his productive ways Tuesday. After a brutal start to the campaign, Schenn has surged with 11 points over his past 10 games, helping the Blues to an 8-2-0 record over that span. That being said, it's worth noting that Schenn hasn't put a single shot on goal over the past three contests.