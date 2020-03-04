Blues' Brayden Schenn: Lights lamp in fifth straight

Schenn scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

His tally midway through the third period put the Blues up for good, while also being his 25th goal of the season. Schenn's riding a five-game goal streak during which he's piled up seven points (five goals, two helpers), and he's only three goals short of tying his career high from 2017-18.