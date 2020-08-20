Schenn tallied a goal on four shots and added six hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.
Schenn got the Blues on the board with his goal at 15:41 of the first period. Through eight playoff games, the 28-year-old has five points, 32 hits and 22 shots on goal. He'll likely need to keep contributing if the Blues' season is to extend beyond Friday's Game 6.
