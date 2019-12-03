Blues' Brayden Schenn: Lights lamp Monday

Schenn scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Schenn's tally put the Blues at a more comfortable 3-0 lead at 8:56 of the third period. The center has been strong with 14 goals and 25 points through 29 appearances this season. Schenn has added 63 shots on goal, 48 hits and 23 PIM, providing a well-rounded stat line for the year.