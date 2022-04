Schenn (upper body) is expected to miss Friday's season finale against Vegas, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

It was earlier reported that Schenn was expected to play Friday but it's unclear if he's suffered some sort of setback. The veteran forward will miss his fourth straight game to end the regular season. Assuming there's not a change in his status, he'll finish the year with 24 goals and 58 points through 62 contests.