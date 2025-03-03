Schenn recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal and five hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Schenn set up a Dylan Holloway tally in the first period. During his five-game point streak, Schenn has a goal and five assists, with his helper Sunday being his first power-play point since Feb. 4 versus the Oilers. The 33-year-old center is up to 38 points (six on the power play), 110 shots, 156 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 62 appearances. He can be deployed with confidence in fantasy while his offense is warm, though it could dip at any time -- his current streak is his longest of the season.