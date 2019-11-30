Play

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Manages assist Friday

Schenn collected an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Schenn's contribution was a secondary assist on Ivan Barbashev's empty-net goal. The 28-year-old Canadian has two goals and four helpers during his six-game point streak. Schenn is up to 24 points, 47 hits and 58 shots on goal in 27 contests.

