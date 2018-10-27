Blues' Brayden Schenn: Marks assist in Thursday's blowout loss
Schenn dished out one assist, two hits and fired three shots on goal in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Schenn has seven points through nine games, and he's second on the team to Sammy Blais with 23 hits. Four of his points have come on the power play, but the team's dynamic has been a disaster of late with just two wins in nine games. Despite the team's struggles, Schenn has been getting his worth on the stat sheet and continues to be a solid fantasy option.
