Blues' Brayden Schenn: Minus-2 in loss
Schenn recorded a minus-2 rating in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Kings.
It's a bad look that Schenn was on the ice for both goals in his team's loss, although one was against an empty net. The 27-year-old is off to a slow start with four goals and 10 points in 15 games, putting him on pace for 52 points, which is quite the downgrade from the 70 points he notched last year. With a new head coach on board, Schenn will look to fix his slump starting Wednesday in Nashville.
