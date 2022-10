Schenn went pointless as the Jets cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Blues on Monday.

Schenn, who replaced an injured Brandon Saad (upper body), started Monday's contest on the top line with Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Kyrou. The 31-year-old forward did not respond positively to the promotion, registering just one shot, one hit and one block. Schenn, who has a goal and four assists in four games, failed to produce at least one point for the first time this season.