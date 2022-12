Schenn notched an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Schenn has put up an assist in three straight games, but he's gone eight contests without a goal. The 31-year-old forward is up to 20 points (six tallies, 14 helpers), 42 shots on net, 46 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-13 rating in 27 contests. He was reunited with Ryan O'Reilly in a top-six role for Thursday's contest as head coach Craig Berube continues to shuffle things up looking for more consistent play.