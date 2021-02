Schenn scored a goal on his only shot and added an assist with two hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to St. Louis.

Schenn converted a centering feed on the doorstep to get the Blues on the board 4:45 into the second period. He also assisted on a Zach Sanford goal just under four minutes later to pull the Blues to within 4-2. Schenn's production has cooled off after a terrific January, but he still owns a team-leading nine goals with seven assists through 18 games.