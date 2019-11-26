Blues' Brayden Schenn: Nets game-tying goal
Schenn scored on his lone shot and added two PIM with four hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.
Schenn potted his 12th goal of the season with 6:51 left in the third period, tying the game at 2-2 and sending it into overtime. He's picked up a point in four straight games (one goal, three assists) and already has 12 goals in 25 games after scoring just 17 times in 72 games in 2018-19.
