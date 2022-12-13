Schenn scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 1-0 overtime win over the Predators.

Schenn picked a great time to snap a nine-game goal drought, ending Monday's contest 2:23 into the extra session with the only tally of the game. During that goalless stretch, he managed just three assists with a minus-10 rating, 13 shots on goal and 14 hits. The 31-year-old forward is up to seven tallies, 21 points, 47 shots, 48 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-13 rating in 29 outings. He should continue to fill a top-six role as a placeholder for Pavel Buchnevich (lower body), but it's possible Schenn moves down to the third line when his teammate is ready to return.