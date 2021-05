Schenn scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Schenn capitalized on a five-minute power play after Nazem Kadri's match penalty for a high hit in the third period. The 29-year-old Schenn put up 36 points (nine on the power play) in 56 regular-season contests. He'll likely continue to play a significant role for the Blues.