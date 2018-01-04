Blues' Brayden Schenn: Nets shootout goal Tuesday

Schenn scored the game-winning shootout goal Tuesday against the Devils.

Before winger Jaden Schwartz (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, Schenn was averaging 1.20 points per game with a remarkable plus-24 rating. In 12 games without Schwartz, though, Schenn has struggled with just 0.42 points per game and a minus-3 rating. Schwartz will be evaluated for return Jan. 23, and Schenn appears to be a risky option until then.