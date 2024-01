Schenn scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Calgary.

Schenn cut the Blues' deficit to 3-2 late in the second period, stealing the puck while shorthanded before beating Jacob Markstrom on a breakaway. The 32-year-old Schenn now has goals in back-to-back games and seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last seven contests. After a slow start to the season, the veteran winger is up to 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) through 45 games.