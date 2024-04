Schenn scored two goals in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Schenn got St. Louis on the board with a power-play marker 8:15 into the second period before giving the Blues a 2-1 lead early in the third, beating Stuart Skinner with a one-timer off the rush. The 32-year-old Schenn now has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last nine contests. He's up to 17 goals and 39 points through 75 games this season.