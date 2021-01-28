Schenn and the Blues will see Thursday's matchup with the Golden Knights postponed. Per the NHL's statement, "As a result of a player and another member of the Vegas Golden Knights coaching staff entering the NHL's COVID protocols, the team's game tonight against the St. Louis Blues will be postponed."

The two clubs were in action against one another Tuesday, so there will no doubt be concerns of a possible spread to St. Louis' organization. As long as there are no positives within the Blues, Schenn and the team are scheduled to travel to Anaheim to face the Ducks on Saturday.