Schenn fired two shots on net and dished out four hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

The Blues captain has produced 20-plus goals in back-to-back seasons, but he has yet to find twine through six games, although he has one assist. The 32-year-old has only fired eight shots on net. Schenn should turn things around at some point, but in the meantime, he has been quite physical with 17 hits.